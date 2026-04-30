A third-country national suspected of leading an organised migrant smuggling network has been arrested on Thursday, following what officials described as targeted operations against illegal immigration.

Officials described the suspect as the alleged “head of an organised ring” involved in coordinating the unlawful facilitation of migrants into Cyprus.

No further details were released regarding the individual’s identity or the scale of the network.

The arrest forms part of a broader enforcement campaign in recent days, during which authorities recorded multiple detentions and removals.

On April 29, nine arrests were carried out, alongside five deportations and 11 voluntary departures.

A day later, a further 12 deportations and 43 voluntary departures were recorded.

Additional removals are already scheduled, with 13 deportations and 32 voluntary departures planned respectively.

The justice ministry said operations “continue with the same targeting”, focusing both on returns and on identifying individuals who organise or assist illegal entry and residence in Cyprus.

Authorities have not indicated whether further arrests are expected but signalled that investigations into organised smuggling activities remain ongoing.