The candidacies for representatives of the Maronite, Armenian and Latin religious groups at the House, to be elected during the May 24 parliamentary elections, will be submitted on May 6, the chief returning officer said on Thursday.

The chief returning officer will be accepting the candidacies between 9am and 12.30pm at the interior ministry in Nicosia.

Candidacies must be signed by four registered voters from each religious group – two nominating and two seconding.

Candidates must submit a written consent accepting their nomination, a €500 deposit and a declaration confirming they meet the eligibility requirements for the post.

The candidacies for the 56 MPs seats will also be submitted on May 6.