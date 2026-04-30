Tototheo Global has been certified as a Great Place To Work® in Cyprus and Greece for the third consecutive year, a recognition that reflects the strength of its people and culture. As a leading provider of advanced satellite connectivity and technology solutions for the maritime, enterprise and government sectors, the company continues to strengthen its position as an employer of choice across two competitive and strategically important markets.

The certification is based exclusively on anonymous employee feedback through the Trust Index™ survey. In 2025, Tototheo Global recorded a further increase in overall positive evaluations compared to 2024. The statement reflecting overall employee sentiment — “Taking everything into account, I would say this is a great place to work” — showed a clear increase, underscoring sustained progress in the overall workplace experience.

The results highlight a strong and consistent culture that underpins operational performance and long-term resilience. Leadership credibility stands out, with employees describing management as honest, reliable and aligned with its commitments, fostering trust and stability across teams. This is supported by a well-established focus on employee wellbeing, with high levels of confidence in workplace safety, access to resources and the ability to take time off when needed.

A strong sense of belonging and team spirit further differentiate the organisation, alongside a culture in which employees feel welcome and supported. At the same time, fairness and inclusion remain deeply embedded, with high levels of equity across gender and sexual orientation, reinforcing a workplace grounded in mutual respect and professional integrity.

“Being certified as a Great Place To Work® for the third consecutive year in both Cyprus and Greece reflects the consistency of our culture, the strength of our teams and the shared ambition that drives us forward,” noted Co-CEO of Tototheo Global, Despina Panayiotou Theodosiou.

“In a global technology-driven environment, performance depends on trust, accountability and collaboration. These results confirm that our people-centric strategy continues to deliver a stable, inclusive and high-performing workplace.”

The dual certification further strengthens Tototheo Global’s reputation across its international operations, supporting its ability to attract talent and sustain long-term growth and organisational resilience.

About Tototheo Global

Tototheo Global is a leading provider of advanced connectivity and technology solutions, supporting organisations operating in demanding and mission-critical environments across maritime, enterprise and government sectors. The company integrates satellite and terrestrial networks, navigation systems, cybersecurity and digital solutions to enable safe, efficient and resilient operations. With four decades of experience, Tototheo Global delivers tailored, future-focused solutions that enhance performance and support long-term operational excellence.