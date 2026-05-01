Friday’s weather is expected to be mostly clear across most of the island, with the odd cloud expected to appear in the afternoon, and isolated rain not ruled out in the mountains.

Temperatures are set to rise to 28 degrees Celsius inland, 23 degrees Celsius on the west coast, 25 degrees Celsius on the rest of the coasts, and 18 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Overnight, the skies will remain largely clear, though more clouds are expected to gather as the night continues, with sparse fog and mist expected to form in some areas during the early hours of Saturday morning.

Temperatures are expected to drop to 14 degrees Celsius inland and on the coast and eight degrees Celsius in the mountains.

More clouds are expected to gather on Saturday, with occasional rain showers expected in parts, and the odd storm possible in the evening.

The weather will be largely the same on Sunday and Monday, with snow possible in the Troodos mountains, and high winds expected across the island.

Temperatures are expected to drop on Saturday and then remain stable until Monday at the earliest.