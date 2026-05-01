Workers and members of the trade union movement on Friday held their annual May Day march to the Ledra Palace hotel, in Nicosia’s buffer zone, with marches beginning from either side of Cyprus’ divided capital.

The day’s Greek Cypriot march began from Eleftheria Square, on the southern edge of Nicosia’s old town, while the Turkish Cypriot march began from the Kugulu Park, which is located in the moat of the old town’s walls, on its northern side.

At Eleftheria Square, trade union Peo leader Sotiroula Charalambous linked the day’s march to ongoing global events, saying that “this year’s May Day finds workers and peoples in a new wave of intensifying United States aggression and escalating militarisation”.

“The war against Iran is yet another episode in the blatant violation of the principles of international law by the US and its ally [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu. It follows the genocide against the Palestinian people, the kidnapping of the elected president of Venezuela, and the intensifying inhumane embargo against the people of Cuba,” she said.

Meanwhile, World federation of trade unions secretary-general Pambis Kyritsis also spoke at Eleftheria Square, and offered his support for “the workers of Cyprus in the militant struggles that we are witnessing in both communities”.

“On this great May Day, we join our voices with you to shout ‘no’ to imperialist wars and interventions, ‘no’ to the economy of war and destruction, ‘no’ to new attacks on social funds and funds for health, education, and social security, ‘no’ to the shrinkage of labour and social rights,” he said.

Photo: Urun Solyali

He added that his federation “remains a steadfast supporter of the Cypriot people’s fight for a solution and reunification of our divided homeland within the framework of a bizonal, bicommunal federation, with one sovereignty, one citizenship, and one international personality, and with political equality”.

Later, he said that “the weapon of the working class is solidarity and internationalism”.

Meanwhile, a number of Turkish Cypriot trade unions had also made statements to mark the day, with telecommunications workers’ trade union Tel-Sen leader Hakan Uredi saying that “we salute the sweat, organised strength, and solidarity of workers”.

He also praised his union’s own fight against a controversial deal which, if implemented, will see Turkish state-backed telecommunications company Turk Telekom given exclusive rights to home broadband internet in the north.

“Tel-Sen workers have once again shown that rights are protected through a fight, and that gains grow through solidarity. This resistance is the modern-day manifestation of the May Day spirit. We did not remain silent, we did not back down, we did not bow down,” he said.

The Cyprus Turkish journalists’ union also released a statement to mark the day, saying that “journalism and writing, which are at the forefront of intellectual labour, should also be among the highest values within the scope of May Day”.

“On this important day, we once again emphasise that journalists, just like other workers, should fully benefit from gains such as the eight-hour workday, overtime pay, and union rights,” the union said.