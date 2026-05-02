A 46-year-old man was stabbed in the leg after watching his attacker drive into a parked car in a car park in Paralimni, the police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred at around 5.30pm on Friday, with the police saying that a 27-year-old man “crashed his vehicle into a parked car”.

The police said that the 46-year-old had “noticed the incident”, with the 27-year-old then proceeding to attack him with a knife.

Following the attack, the 46-year-old was taken to the Famagusta general hospital in Paralimni, where he received treatment and was discharged.

Police investigations into the matter led them to the 27-year-old, who was arrested shortly after 11.30pm on Friday.

He then appeared in court on Saturday and was remanded in custody for four days.