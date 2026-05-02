A 38-year-old man who was injured after his motorcycle collided with a car in the Paphos district village of Kissonerga on Thursday remains in a critical condition on Saturday, the police said.

The man collided with a car being driven by a 47-year-old woman at around 10.40pm on Thursday, with the police reporting that the man was not wearing a helmet at the time.

Following the collision, the woman was tested for drugs and alcohol, and no traces of either were found in her system.

The man was initially taken to the Paphos general hospital, but was later transferred to a hospital in Limassol to undergo further treatment.

The police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.