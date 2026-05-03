A quiet yoga retreat in Peyia has become a lifesaver for abandoned puppies

On a hillside above Peyia, there is a villa which looks rather like any of the others, but if you enter inside take care not to trip over people doing yoga stretches and squirming puppies.

The villa is both a yoga retreat and a temporary home for rescue puppies, each one passing through as they move towards something more permanent.

The villa accommodates a variety of activities such as Puppy Yoga sessions, casual gatherings called “Coffee, Cake & Cuddles”, and walks along the Paphos harbour and the EDRO III shipwreck. Visitors come for the yoga experience, which is meant to be gentle, calming, and then something different.

Five puppies live in the villa. They are not owned by the retreat. “I collaborate with two organisations: AIRS Foundation and STAR (Stronger Together Animal Rescue),” Ines Brendel says. “I have a foster agreement in place with the AIRS Foundation. Both organisations are responsible for the adoption decisions, and the international placements. They organise and manage the process of matching the puppies with families abroad.”

The puppies stay with Ines until they reach around four months of age. During this time, they learn the basics of trust, which includes being handled, hearing everyday sounds, and meeting various people. This is a small but crucial window of time.

Some puppies have simple stories, while others have complicated ones. Hooper had a rough start. He was found in a field with his brother, Henry, and taken to the AIRS Foundation shelter. While there, another dog attacked him, leaving a serious bite on his neck.

“At one point, it was unclear if he would survive. After treatment at the vet, he went to the villa for recovery. The first days were intense; he needed constant attention and couldn’t be left alone. He showed no aggression, just uncertainty. He was cautious and watchful, affected by his past,” Ines says.

One of the puppies temporarily housed at the retreat

His progress was slow. At first, he sat nearby during yoga sessions, just observing. Gradually, he started to approach people. One day, he climbed into someone’s lap and stayed there. From then on, he became more relaxed, moving with confidence and becoming a calmer, more trusting dog. Now, he is seen as balanced and friendly. This week, he will fly to England to join his new family.

Nala’s story is special. She was found abandoned in a field with six siblings during winter and taken in by the AIRS Foundation. Her big moment came during a Puppy Beach Walk in Paphos, where a family of four met her. Their daughter felt an immediate connection, but the family needed time to decide. They came back the next day for a quieter visit, and the bond deepened.

They soon decided to adopt Nala, and the AIRS Foundation handled the process. Nala then flew to Germany with a volunteer and now lives with her new family.

“Not all puppies have found homes yet. Currently, three are being fostered after being abandoned near a bin in Polis. Two were so young they needed to be hand-fed but are now getting stronger,” Ines says.

This quieter work at the villa is less visible than yoga sessions or beach walks, but it’s vital to the mission. It’s not just about giving visitors a good time; it’s also about preparing these animals for a better life.

At the end of the day, when visitors leave and the villa is silent, the puppies sleep. Some, like Hooper, will leave soon. Others, like Nala, will follow, while a few are just starting their journey.

Each one stays for a brief period. But for most of them, this time is sufficient.