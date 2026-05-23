Torrential rain caused hazardous driving conditions on Saturday, with police warning of water build-up and reduced visibility on major roads, while hail was reported in parts of Nicosia.

Heavy rainfall was affecting both the Nicosia – Larnaca and Nicosia – Akaki highways from around midday.

Drivers were urged to exercise extreme caution, reduce speed, maintain a safe distance from vehicles ahead and keep their headlights on.

Hail was also reported in several areas of Nicosia, including Strovolos, Makedonitissa and Lakatamia, as seen in videos shared on social media.

Meanwhile an unstable air mass continues to affect the region, with the weather department forecasting mainly cloudy conditions through the afternoon, with local showers and isolated thunderstorms, particularly over inland areas, the mountains and the southeast.

Winds are expected to blow from the southwest to northwest at three to four Beaufort, temporarily reaching four to five Beaufort in windward coastal areas.

Tonight, conditions are expected to become mostly clear, although increased low cloud may develop in some areas, with patchy mist or fog possible in the early hours.

Looking ahead, Sunday through Tuesday will see intervals of partly cloudy weather, with isolated showers and thunderstorms expected mainly during the afternoon over inland and mountainous areas.

Temperatures are expected to rise slightly in the coming days, though remaining below seasonal averages.