On the occasion of World Press Freedom Day, marked around the world on May 3, the government reaffirms its absolute respect for the institutional role of journalists, the independence of the media and the right of citizens to be informed freely, pluralistically and reliably, government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis said on Sunday.

“In an era of speed, misinformation, technological change and intense public debate, free and responsible journalism becomes even more important. Democracy needs control, criticism, research, revelation, the opposite point of view.

“It needs journalists who can work without fear, without pressure, without threats and without institutional obstacles,” he added.

The Republic, he continued, governed by the rule of law, protects and strengthens the environment in which journalism can carry out its mission.

“This means transparency, access to information, respect for criticism, protection of press officers and continuous strengthening of institutional guarantees that serve freedom of expression.”

The government, he said, approaches criticism as an integral part of democratic functioning. Disagreement, when done with evidence and responsibility, strengthens the public debate, and a strong public debate means more informed citizens, more mature democracy.

But, Letymbiotis added, is accompanied by a common responsibility: “to protect the truth from distortion, information from manipulation, public discourse from toxicity and society from misinformation”.

The answer to these challenges is more transparency, more accountability, more institutional maturity, Letymbiotis concluded.

Today we honor all those who serve information with professionalism, consistency and a sense of responsibility. We honour journalism that controls power, gives a voice to citizens, highlights injustices, sheds light on unseen aspects of public life and contributes to the quality of our Democracy.

Freedom of the press is a basic foundation of Democracy. And for the Republic of Cyprus, its protection is not just an institutional obligation. It is a political position, a European principle and a democratic duty.