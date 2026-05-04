The shifting security landscape facing Europe was highlighted by President Nikos Christodoulides on Monday as he moderated a high-level panel on Maintaining European Coherence and Unity in times of Polycrisis at the European Political Community (EPC) summit in Yerevan, Armenia.

Opening the discussion, Christodoulides stressed that Europe is experiencing a fundamental transformation in its security environment, with threats ranging from conventional warfare to hybrid challenges that extend beyond the borders of the European Union and require a “whole-of-Europe” response.

He pointed to escalating tensions in the Middle East as a reminder that instability in Europe’s neighbourhood directly affects the continent, including energy security and maritime routes.

“A credible European security policy must be anchored in a 360-degree perspective,” he said, noting that developments in Ukraine, the Middle East and the Western Balkans are not regional issues but strategic concerns for the entire continent.

The panel brought together key European leaders, including the heads of government of Italy, France and the United Kingdom, as well as the President of the European Commission.

Christodoulides also underlined the need to strengthen dialogue, cooperation and collective resilience in the face of geopolitical tensions, economic uncertainty and increasing pressure on democratic institutions.

He described the EPC as the appropriate forum to address these challenges, particularly in maintaining European unity and reinforcing continental security.

The president further stressed that enhancing Europe’s strategic autonomy is now a responsibility, including strengthening its industrial base and deepening partnerships with countries such as Canada, to ensure Europe can act when necessary.

During the discussion, he posed questions to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

The questions focused on Europe’s strategic role in an increasingly complex geopolitical environment, migration pressures and their link to security, the evolution of European strategic autonomy, and cooperation on key challenges including Ukraine and maritime security in areas such as the Strait of Hormuz.

In his closing remarks, Christodoulides highlighted the importance of a united European approach to common challenges, stressing shared values and the need to safeguard sovereignty and freedom across the continent.