Roussounides appointed Eurochambres vice president

The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) on Monday issued a statement welcoming the election of secretary general Philokypros Roussounides as vice president of Eurochambres‘ skills and employment committee.

Representing over 20 million businesses, Eurochambres serves as the primary voice for European chambers of commerce and SMEs by connecting local entrepreneurs with EU policymakers to drive economic growth.

“The appointment is a significant recognition of Keve’s role at European level, while also strengthening Cyprus’ contribution to shaping EU policies in employment, skills development and vocational education and training,” the chamber stated.

According to Keve, the development enhances the country’s institutional presence in European decision-making processes, particularly in areas that directly affect businesses and the labour market.

Through his new role, the chamber continued, Roussounides is expected to actively promote the positions of the business community on issues related to employment and skills.

Particular emphasis will be placed on addressing the needs of small and medium-sized enterprises, which form the backbone of the Cypriot and European economy.

At the same time, the appointment is expected to support stronger links between the labour market and education and training systems, a factor described as critical for sustainable economic growth.

In this context, greater collaboration between businesses, education providers and policymakers will be prioritised.

The objective is to achieve better alignment between workforce skills and market needs, ensuring that human capital development keeps pace with economic demands, Keve explained.

What is more, the chamber underlined that the development forms part of its broader efforts to strengthen participation in European decision-making centres.

“As the main institutional representative of the Cypriot business community, Keve plays an active role within Eurochambres,” the chamber stated.

“The organisation contributes to the shaping of European policies that directly impact businesses and the national economy,” it added.

“The election of Roussounides is expected to further enhance Keve’s ability to intervene effectively in key policy areas, particularly those linked to the future of work and skills,” the chamber concluded.