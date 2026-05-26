The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) on Monday released a statement congratulating the newly elected members of the House of Representatives.

It also expressed confidence in “a productive parliamentary term focused on reforms and economic development“.

“The chamber’s president and board of directors extend their warm congratulations to the new MPs and wish them every success in the responsibilities they are undertaking,” the announcement stated.

Keve said it believes the new parliamentary term will serve as “a period of productive work and responsible decision-making“, with emphasis on advancing “meaningful reforms and policies aligned with the needs of the economy and society”.

It added that “these efforts should contribute to the sustainable development and prosperity of Cyprus, particularly at a time of evolving economic demands”.

The American Chamber of Commerce in Cyprus (AmCham Cyprus) held its Executive Forum 2026 on Monday, focusing on how artificial intelligence is reshaping competitiveness and regulation, bringing together government officials, business leaders and technology experts.

The event, titled ‘From Compliance to Competitiveness: The Complete AI Leadership Agenda’, was organised by the chamber’s Digital Transformation and Fintech Committee and attracted a strong audience from across the public and private sectors.

The forum provided a platform for high-level discussion on how organisations can transform regulatory compliance into a catalyst for innovation and competitive advantage in an increasingly AI-driven economy.

Opening the event, Regional Manager Cyprus at Fortinet and head of the AmCham Digital Transformation and Fintech Committee Paris P. Savva highlighted the growing importance of artificial intelligence.

Famagusta is stepping up efforts to strengthen its position in key overseas tourism markets, with a major online campaign for 2026 already under way.

The campaign aims to boost the region’s image and competitiveness, increase tourist arrivals and help extend the season beyond the traditional summer months.

According to a statement from the Famagusta regional tourism board (Etap), the initiative is “one of the largest and most organised digital promotion efforts ever carried out for the free district of Famagusta”.

It is being implemented for the third consecutive year by Famagusta Hoteliers Association, in close cooperation with the Etap Famagusta, the Deputy Ministry of Tourism, the municipalities of Ayia Napa and Paralimni-Deryneia, the Bank of Cyprus (BoC), as well as tourism professionals and businesses in the region.

The Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC) hosted a high-level joint visit from top European financial regulators on May 22, 2026, to reinforce the island’s active involvement in continental banking mechanisms.

According to an update from the CBC, shared on Monday on social media platform X, the strategic gathering brought Claudia Buch, the chair of the Supervisory Board of the Single Supervisory Mechanism, and Dominique Laboureix, the chair of the Single Resolution Board, to the institution.

The physical presence of both prominent leaders highlighted the continuous, active role of the Central Bank of Cyprus within both the Single Supervisory Mechanism and the Single Resolution Mechanism, the CBC explained.

The gathering served as a platform for all attending parties to align their respective institutional agendas and regulatory frameworks.

Cyprus could assume a strategic role in the development of the India–Middle East–Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), according to academic Michalis Kontos, who highlighted the island’s geopolitical position and EU membership as key advantages.

Speaking to the Cyprus News Agency (CNA), Kontos, an associate professor at the department of political science and governance at the University of Nicosia, said that Cyprus is well placed to contribute to the corridor’s development.

“Cyprus, both due to its geographical location and its status as an EU member state, can play a significant role in the development of this corridor,” he said.

He explained that India’s growing global influence underpins its interest in the initiative, noting that it is the world’s most populous country and one of the largest economies.

He added that its long-term growth potential is reinforced by broader global trends, including the decentralisation and diffusion of power in the international system.

The blue economy will be central to Europe’s prosperity and resilience in the years ahead, according to Deputy Shipping Minister Marina Hadjimanolis.

Speaking at the closing session of European Maritime Day 2026 in Limassol, Hadjimanolis said the event had brought together the full breadth of Europe’s maritime community, from shipping and ports to fisheries, aquaculture, ocean observation, energy transition, coastal resilience and maritime skills.

For Cyprus, she said, the discussions also carried particular weight. As an island state and one of the EU’s leading maritime centres, Cyprus understands “both the opportunities and responsibilities that come with being a maritime country”, she said, adding that the country remains committed to sustainable shipping, marine protection, maritime safety and innovation.

Hadjimanolis said the message from Limassol was clear: Europe’s maritime future cannot be treated as a narrow sectoral issue.

“The future of Europe is deeply connected to the future of our seas and oceans,” she said.

Demetra Holdings Plc repurchased 5,980 of its own shares through the Cyprus Investment and Securities Corporation (CISCO) on May 22, marking the latest transaction in its ongoing capital management programme.

According to an announcement released on Monday, the transaction was executed under the explicit authorisation granted during the company’s annual general assembly held on June 24, 2025.

According to the regulatory disclosure, the total volume of shares was acquired at a uniform price of €1.535 per share.

Geopolitical challenges and sectoral transformation mean that adaptability will determine the leading players in the new era of banking, according to Eurobank.

This was the key message highlighted by the bank at the recently-held ICPAC Mediterranean Finance Summit 2026.

The summit brought together senior figures from the financial sector, institutional stakeholders and business executives from Cyprus and abroad, with the event held under the support of the bank.

Eurobank Deputy Chief Executive Officer Haris Hambakis said that Cyprus started the year on solid economic footing, marked by renewed market trust in its state finances and a highly stable banking system

Cyprus’ short-term economic momentum weakened further in April, as the Composite Leading Economic Index (CCLEI) fell for a second consecutive month, reflecting the impact of geopolitical tensions, external pressures and weaker tourism activity.

The index, compiled by the Economics Research Centre of the University of Cyprus (CypERC), recorded an annual decline of 1.72 per cent in April 2026, according to the latest revised data.

This followed a marginal annual drop in March, after the index had still posted an annual increase of 0.82 per cent in February, pointing to a further loss of momentum in the Cypriot economy.

According to the centre, the deterioration mainly reflected adverse developments across several components of the index, at a time when the economy is facing increased geopolitical and external economic pressures.

Alpha Bank reported its first quarter 2026 results last week, showing solid operational performance but weaker headline profitability due to one-off costs and a softer capital position, according to analyses by major international banks.

According to a report from Greek business outlet Newmoney, a number of foreign institutions, including Citi, JPMorgan, Jefferies and Deutsche Bank, have described the overall picture as positive at an operational level, while highlighting several cautionary elements.

The core message from analysts was that the bank continues to demonstrate strong commercial momentum, particularly in fee income, while maintaining resilient net interest income and confirming its earnings per share target of €0.40 for 2026.

Banks in Greece and Cyprus are accelerating lending activity, with credit expansion expected to approach or exceed €15 billion this year, supporting both profitability and economic growth.

The figures, shared by Greek business outlet Newmoney, indicate that credit expansion has become the main driver of sustainable banking profitability, while also underpinning broader economic momentum.

Banks appear to have started the year strongly, with the first quarter of 2026 showing a clear increase in lending activity across the sector.

In terms of annual targets, Eurobank is aiming for €3.8 billion in credit expansion, while the National Bank of Greece and Piraeus Bank are each targeting €3 billion.

At the same time, Alpha Bank is aiming for €3.5 billion, while smaller institutions such as CrediaBank and Optima Bank are targeting €1.2 billion and €1.1 billion respectively.

K+G Complex Public Company Ltd issued an official notice on Monday, convening to its forty-sixth annual general meeting, in order to review yearly performance and secure key shareholder approvals.

The annual gathering for the shareholders of the company will take place on June 18, 2026, at the Parklane hotel in Limassol.

A central item on the agenda will be the formal review of the management report of the board of directors for the 2025 financial year.

Shareholders will also be asked to receive, review, and ultimately vote on the approval of the financial statements alongside the independent auditors’ report covering the same twelve-month period.

An important financial decision facing investors at the meeting is the proposed approval of a dividend distribution amounting to €0.006 per share, which will be paid out from the accumulated profits generated across the 2024 and 2025 financial years.

The board of directors of Nicosia-headquartered agro-industrial company Astarta Holding Plc announced on Monday its formal recommendation to withhold dividend distributions from the profits generated during the 2025 financial year.

This update was issued directly by the corporate leadership of the vertically integrated enterprise to brief the investing public ahead of its next major gathering.

The strategic resolution will be formally presented for consideration by the shareholders at the upcoming annual general meeting which is scheduled to take place on June 16, 2026.

The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) on Monday announced that its council ratified a decision to continue the suspension of trading for shares in Mr Pengu Public Company Ltd.

This move upholds the initial enforcement measures that were originally communicated to the public on May 11, 2026.

The targeted enterprise has its shares listed on the Emerging Companies Market.

The ongoing trading freeze is scheduled to remain in place for a maximum duration of two months.

This specific timeline dictates that the current market restriction will last until July 13, 2026, at the very latest.

The Ministry of Commerce on Monday announced that Cyprus made its debut with an information kiosk at the international TUTTOFOOD exhibition in Milan, aiming to boost the global visibility of its agri-food products.

According to the announcement, the participation was organised through the Cyprus Trade Centre in Athens and marked the first time the country had a presence at the major food and beverage event.

The exhibition took place between May 11 and May 14, 2026 at the Fiera Milano exhibition centre in Italy, attracting international stakeholders from across the agri-food sector.

According to the ministry, the main objective of Cyprus’ participation was the strategic promotion of high-quality Cypriot products in the Italian market, as well as in wider international markets.