The Deputy Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy has announced that Cyprus will host a major international tech summit in Nicosia on June 17, 2026, to shape the future of the European and global digital agenda.

The prestigious two-day high-level dialogue, titled Shaping the Next Digital Frontier, is organised within the official framework of the Cypriot Presidency of the Council of the European Union.

The landmark proceedings will take place at the Filoxenia Conference Centre in the capital city.

The summit occurs at a crucial turning point for the digital future of Europe and will function as a premier forum for strategic dialogue concerning the European Union digital agenda.

A primary analytical focus of the gathering will be directed towards the rapidly evolving landscape of artificial intelligence.

The event provides a unique platform for an essential exchange of views regarding the vast opportunities, complex challenges, and overarching policies that are currently shaping the digital age.

The organisers have successfully brought together a distinguished roster of speakers and participants representing national governments, European institutions, global industry, and the international academic community.

Google DeepMind chief executive officer and co-founder Demis Hassabis will serve as a keynote speaker at the event.

He will be joined by numerous European ministers, senior representatives from the European Commission, leaders of European business organisations, and top executives from the global information and communications technology sector.

The comprehensive agenda will focus heavily on the various opportunities and specific challenges arising from the rapid evolution of artificial intelligence.

Attending delegates will also examine European digital sovereignty alongside the pressing need for technological resilience.

A vital point of discussion will involve the delicate balancing act of fostering technological innovation while simultaneously implementing an effective regulatory framework.

The panel sessions will explore practical strategies for strengthening the European digital single market.

Participants will similarly debate global connectivity, digital infrastructure, and the newly proposed Digital Networks Act.

The crucial themes of cyber security and digital trust will form a core part of the ministerial deliberations over the two days.

The summit will also feature dedicated sessions focusing on the vital protection of minors online.

Furthermore, a special thematic discussion regarding regional cooperation in technology has been integrated into the schedule.

Digital Cooperation Organisation (DCO) secretary general Deemah Al Yahya will actively participate in this regional segment.

The inclusion of international organisations reflects the core vision of the Cypriot Presidency which promotes an autonomous union, open to the world.

This specific panel will focus intently on the immense importance of international collaboration in forging a more connected, resilient and inclusive digital future.