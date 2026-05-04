Cyprus recorded one of the highest rates of weekend work in the European Union in 2025, with 31.3 per cent of employees usually working during weekends, according to Eurostat.

This places Cyprus second only to Greece, which recorded the highest share at 31.5 per cent, while Malta followed with 29.2 per cent.

The figures highlight the prevalence of weekend work in Cyprus compared with other EU countries, where rates are significantly lower in several cases.

Across the EU as a whole, 21.3 per cent of employed people aged between 15 and 64 usually worked during weekends in 2025.

Meanwhile, weekend work was found to be more common in certain occupational groups, Eurostat added.

Specifically, service and sales workers recorded the highest share at 47.6 per cent, closely followed by skilled agricultural, forestry and fishery workers at 47.2 per cent.

Furthermore, people in elementary occupations also showed a high rate of weekend work at 25.7 per cent.

The figures also revealed differences between employees and self-employed individuals.

Eurostat reported that only 18.5 per cent of employees across the EU usually worked during weekends.

By contrast, the share was significantly higher among the self-employed.

Among those with employees, the figure reached 45.8 per cent, while for own-account workers it stood at 35.9 per cent.

Contributing family workers also recorded a high rate, standing at 45.1 per cent.

At country level, Cyprus stood out as one of the leading nations in weekend employment among employees.

Greece had the highest share of employees working on weekends at 31.5 per cent, followed by Cyprus at 31.3 per cent and Malta at 29.2 per cent.

In contrast, the lowest shares were recorded in Lithuania at 3.0 per cent, Poland at 4.2 per cent and Hungary at 6.2 per cent.

Among self-employed people with employees, Greece again recorded the highest share of weekend work at 75.0 per cent.

Belgium and France followed with 65.9 per cent and 61.0 per cent respectively, the report added.

The lowest shares in this category were observed in Hungary at 9.9 per cent, Slovakia at 15.0 per cent and Poland at 15.1 per cent.

The findings underline the strong presence of weekend work in Cyprus’ labour market, particularly in sectors where customer demand extends beyond the traditional working week.

They also reflect broader trends across southern European economies, where service-oriented industries play a significant role in employment patterns.