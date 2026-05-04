Demetra Holdings Plc announced on Monday that it completed the repurchase of over four thousand of its own shares as part of an ongoing equity management strategy.

The transactions were executed on April 30, 2026, following the authorisation granted during the annual general meeting held on June 24, 2025, which empowered the firm to conduct buybacks.

Trading was facilitated through the Cyprus Investment and Securities Corporation Ltd (CISCO), which served as the broker for the purchases.

In total, the firm acquired 4,050 own shares at a consistent purchase price of €1.455 per share.

The data provided by the company shows the total volume was split into two distinct transactions occurring on the same day.

The first transaction involved the purchase of 75 shares, while the second and much larger trade saw the acquisition of 3,975 shares.