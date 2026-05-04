Eurobank announced the successful completion of its share buyback programme on Monday, following a final series of transactions conducted on the Euronext Athens during late April.

Specifically, the bank stated that it repurchased a total of 586,307 own shares between April 27, 2026, and April 29, 2026, at an average price of €3.8409 per share.

These specific acquisitions represented a total investment of €2,251,934.77 and were executed through Eurobank Equities Single Member Investment Firm S.A.

The initiative served as a continuation of a broader scheme originally approved by the annual general meeting of shareholders of Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. on April 30, 2025.

Further regulatory backing for the current phase was secured through a resolution at the extraordinary general meeting on October 22, 2025.

The board of directors subsequently formalised the commencement of the programme on October 22, 2025, leading to the official start of market activity in December of that year.

Daily transaction records show that the bank acquired 277,743 shares on April 27, 2026, at an average price of €3.8701, with prices fluctuating between a high of €3.8900 and a low of €3.8430.

On the following day, April 28, 2026, the bank purchased another 272,736 shares for a total value of €1,040,626.27, maintaining an average price of €3.8155.

The programme reached its conclusion on April 29, 2026, with the final purchase of 35,828 shares at an average cost of €3.8072 per unit.

As a result of these strategic market moves, the bank now holds a total of 32,389,605 own shares, which represents 0.89 per cent of its total paid-up share capital.

In a separate but related development, the annual general meeting held on April 28, 2026, approved a significant reduction in the bank’s share count.

The bank said that the cancellation of 28,097,019 own shares acquired through the programme was authorised by investors, though this remains subject to a final approval by the European Central Bank (ECB).