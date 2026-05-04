Gift vouchers worth €14,400 were on Monday donated to families affected by last years’ wildfires in Ayios Ambrosios, Ayios Therapontas, Vasa Koilaniou, Vouni, Lofou, Mallia, Pachna and Pano Kyvides.

The vouchers are part of a fundraiser running from July to October 2025 and were delivered to the community leaders of the respective villages and will soon be handed to the families.

President of the Pancyprian Volunteerism Coordinating Council (PSSE) Elias Dimitriou expressed his thanks to those who responded to its call for assistance, saying the response constituted a “practical expression of solidarity, social sensitivity and responsibility” and demonstrated support for the residents of the affected areas.