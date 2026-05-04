President Nikos Christodoulides on Monday called for stronger collective European action to combat drugs, highlighting the issue as a key priority of Cyprus’ presidency of the EU council.

Speaking during a thematic discussion titled European Coalition to Combat Drugs, held during the European Political Community summit in Yerevan, Armenia, Christodoulides stressed the need for coordinated efforts to tackle the illicit trade, particularly through European ports.

Addressing fellow leaders, the president underlined the importance of enhancing joint action to disrupt trafficking networks and improve port security and maritime surveillance across Europe.

He also referred to the EU’s updated drugs strategy, adopted by the Council in March under the Cypriot presidency, as well as ongoing efforts to implement the bloc’s action plan.

Christodoulides emphasised that prevention must remain a central pillar of policy, alongside enforcement measures.

He reiterated the EU’s commitment to protecting citizens from the dangers of drugs and their wider social consequences, including the dismantling of organised smuggling networks.

During the discussion, French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni presented specific proposals. The two leaders had previously spearheaded the creation of the European Coalition Against Drugs (ECAD) at a summit in Copenhagen.

Cyprus is among the countries endorsing a joint declaration focusing on three main pillars: combating trafficking – particularly by sea – tackling financial crime, and reducing demand.