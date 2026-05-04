An additional €11 million will be allocated to extend a housing subsidy scheme for young people and couples, Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou said on Monday.

The decision will allow a further 277 applicants, aged up to 41, to receive financial support under the government’s housing assistance plan.

The scheme originally provided grants of up to €50,000 for 400 beneficiaries, based on income and family criteria.

Authorities said the programme received strong demand, with a total of 1,018 applications submitted.

The initial 400 beneficiaries have already been approved, with total funding reaching €14.5 million.

Ioannou said the expansion was decided after reviewing the high response, adding that all applications meeting the criteria will now be covered.

He said the move reflects the government’s effort to support young people and couples in accessing housing.

The housing scheme forms part of a wider national policy focused on increasing housing availability and strengthening affordability, particularly in urban and suburban areas where shortages are most acute.

It also aims to improve purchasing power for young families and vulnerable groups.