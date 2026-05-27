The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) on Thursday announced the listing of new Treasury Bills of the Republic of Cyprus, with a total value of €50 million, following an auction held earlier this week.

The exchange said it had approved the admission of 50,000 13-week Treasury Bills, corresponding to the fifth issue of the 2026 series, under the provisions of Article 58(1) of the Cyprus Securities and Cyprus Stock Exchange Law.

The new securities cover the period from May 29, 2026 to August 28, 2026, with each bill carrying a nominal value of €1,000.

According to the announcement, the total value of the issuance amounts to €50,000,000, arising from an auction conducted on May 25, 2026.

The CSE also confirmed the simultaneous admission of the Treasury Bills to the Central Depository and Central Registry, in accordance with the relevant provisions of the applicable securities legislation.

The issue date for the Treasury Bills was set for May 29, 2026. Moreover, the securities will be traded on the exchange’s bond market under the trading code TB13E26.

The announcement added that the issuance carries the ISIN code CY0241450812.

It was also clarified that the Treasury Bills do not bear an interest rate, reflecting their structure as short-term government debt instruments issued at a discount.

Trading of the securities is scheduled to commence on Friday, May 29, 2026.

The latest issuance forms part of the Republic of Cyprus’ ongoing short-term borrowing programme, through which the government raises liquidity from the domestic market via Treasury Bill auctions.