The trial of monks Nektarios and Porfyrios of the Osiou Avakoum monastery, who face 24 charges related to alleged financial irregularities, will begin next month, with the case adjourned until then on Wednesday.

The first hearing will take place on June 10, after the Nicosia criminal court decided to allow both the prosecution and the defence time to prepare, given that “the evidentiary material which has been gathered is particularly voluminous”.

Both monks face charges including conspiracy to defraud, forgery and the use of false documents, theft by proxy, handling stolen goods, money laundering, interfering with judicial proceedings and submitting fraudulent tax returns. They deny all charges.

They had been found with €807,000 in cash and captured on camera engaging in sexual activity with one another in March 2024, with Elam leader Christos Christou reportedly on the scene at the time.

Christou said he had been there in his capacity as a member of the Tamasos bishopric’s clerical committee, and when asked to clarify the matter by Diko leader Nicholas Papadopoulos, he accused Papadopoulos of taking part in “LGBT fiestas”.

It was also alleged that they were using artificial myrrh on a cross which would have a stream eject from it, which they reportedly falsely claimed was a sign of a miracle.

Police began to investigate the matter, securing access to the monks’ bank accounts, land registry and other services so as to further investigate the allegations against them.