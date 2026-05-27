True to its unwavering commitment to social responsibility and the values of volunteerism, Petrolina once again held its annual blood donation drive, engaging employees and members of its management team in a powerful act of solidarity.

This year’s blood donation, dedicated to the memory of the Lefkaritis family members, was held on May 22, 2026, at Petrolina’s facilities in Kalo Chorio, Larnaca.

The heartfelt participation of Petrolina’s personnel, as along with employees from the Petrolina, Agip and Eni stations, was particularly inspiring. Their strong turnout reaffirmed their commitment to helping and giving back to society.

The blood donation initiative is part of Petrolina’s broader Corporate Social Responsibility programme, reinforcing the company’s long-standing dedication to promoting social solidarity and supporting the community at large.

Since 1998, Petrolina has established a Voluntary Blood Donation Team, that prioritises support for its donors, their immediate families and the wider public.