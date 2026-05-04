The spread of foot and mouth disease (FMD) in Cyprus appears to be linked, in part, to the illegal movement of animals between farms in the districts of Nicosia and Larnaca, director of Veterinary Services Christodoulos Pipis said on Monday.

Speaking to CyBC, Pipis said contact tracing of confirmed cases has indicated that the level of virus transmission is associated with unauthorised animal movement.

He added that a number of affected individuals are reacting negatively or raising objections, making it more difficult for authorities to carry out their work effectively.

Pipis reiterated that Cyprus is obligated to implement European protocols in tackling FMD, including strict measures such as movement restrictions and the culling of affected livestock.

He expressed hope that those opposing the measures would come to understand the seriousness of the situation, warning that the consequences for the economy and livestock sector could otherwise be severe.

Meanwhile, tension is rising among farmers.

Spokesman for the Voice of Livestock Farmers group Christodoulos Christodoulou said they are seeking a meeting with President Nikos Christodoulides in an effort to find solutions and avoid further escalation.

Christodoulou warned that if there is no response, farmers are preparing to proceed with mobilisation measures.

“We will call all our members on Tuesday, hold discussions, and send a letter to the police to secure a permit for a protest,” he said in statements to Alpha TV.

He added that the planned mobilisation would be “very dynamic”, reflecting growing frustration among farmers, and noted that decisions had already been taken during a meeting held on Sunday evening.

Christodoulou also criticised European policies, describing them as a “trick”, and reiterated demands for a suspension of animal culling.

Questioned if farmers would cooperate with authorities, he responded that “it is not possible to ask people to cooperate when they feel they are being led to the firing squad”.