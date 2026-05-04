With flowers in bloom, May, as the peak of spring, has always been the month that signals summer is just around the corner. With the weather gradually warming, so is our mood. And leaving winter behind, we are beginning to feel more inspired to embrace the outdoors, enjoy sunny afternoons with friends and spend pleasant evenings featuring barbecues, music and refreshing drinks.

To celebrate this joyful time of year, Alphamega Hypermarkets are launching the “May Summer” campaign, inviting customers to enjoy a colourful, bright and flower-filled shopping atmosphere across the chain’s stores. While doing their shopping, customers will enjoy carefully selected music playing in-store, evocative of carefree summer evenings, offering a first taste of the warmest season ahead. As always, throughout this period a wide range of selected products will be available at special prices, giving shoppers access to high-quality goods at the most affordable prices.

“May Summer” is yet another initiative that reflects Alphamega Hypermarkets’ commitment to innovation, offering all-round, high-quality shopping experiences that bring the brand closer to its customers.

In the same spirit, Alphamega will hold a special event on May 9, 2026 at the chain’s Engomi store, where customers will enjoy fun, relaxed moments filled with colour, music and a summer mood. From 12-3pm, the fun event will feature a live link, children’s activities, as well as Alphamega brand ambassador Chef Christina Christofi preparing fresh, summer-inspired recipes on the spot. The event promises to bring warm smiles to children and adults alike.

Celebrate the most wonderful “May Summer” with us at Alphamega Hypermarkets!