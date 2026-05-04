A request for a meeting with President Nikos Christodoulides has been submitted by the three main education unions, Poed, Oelmek, and Oltek, as they seek direct consultation on the status of teachers on indefinite contracts.

The request, made ahead of a joint union meeting scheduled for next Monday, comes after parliament passed an amendment prohibiting the termination of employment for permanent teachers in cases of redundancy.

The organisations are asking that the meeting with the president take place before their planned gathering, where they intend to assess developments and determine their next steps.

In their communique, the unions describe the amendment as addressing a structural imbalance affecting teachers for years.

They state that the change “corrected a distortion and injustice that had been occurring for many years, to the detriment of permanent teachers”, particularly in comparison with provisions applied across the wider public sector.