A football fan arrested after an incident of violence at a lower league football match on Saturday, was remanded in police custody for three days by Larnaca district court on Sunday.

The match was between Rotsides Mammari and Apop Parekklisias.

Towards the end of the match an unknown person threw a plastic bottle that hit the assistant referee. At the same time, a second person ran onto the pitch and punched the same official.

The referee was taken by ambulance to Larnaca general hospital where he was examined by doctors and released.

Police later arrested a 38-year-old from Limassol after an arrest warrant was issued against him.

The man was named by local media as Costas Nicolaou, a candidate for MP with the Active Citizens-United Hunters party, and also one of the leaders of a recent farers protest at the Rizoelia roundabout over the government’s foot and mouth policy.

The game, part of a knock out contest for promotion to the lowest Cyprus Football Association division, did not continue. Rotsides Mammari was ahead 1-0 at 90+5 minutes into the game, and a decision from the league organiser on the result.