A parliamentary candidate has been removed from the ballot of the Hunters’ movement following his alleged involvement in an assault on an assistant referee during a football match, with the case expected to proceed to court on Wednesday.

The 38-year-old, identified as Kostas Nikolaou, was arrested and remanded in custody for three days by the Larnaca district court after the incident, which took place during a football match between Rotsidis Mammari and APOP Parekklisia.

Police are preparing a case file relating to stadium violence offences.

According to reports, the incident occurred towards the end of the match when a plastic bottle was thrown at the assistant referee, followed by an individual entering the pitch and allegedly striking the official.

The match was subsequently abandoned, and the assistant referee was taken to Larnaca general hospital for examination before being discharged.

Police sources said the suspect was identified by both the assistant referee and an on-duty officer, while video footage recorded by spectators has been submitted as evidence.

He is also reported to have initially implicated himself before ceasing cooperation with investigators after consulting a lawyer.

The Hunters’ movement confirmed the candidate’s removal following an extraordinary meeting, stating that it had first sought to verify information before issuing a position.

“Any behaviour of aggression, regardless of circumstances, cannot be considered acceptable and is not consistent with the principles, values and ethos that our movement advocates,” the statement said.

The party further added that “with this specific action, the candidate in question automatically removed himself from the ballot,” emphasising that conduct conflicting with its principles “cannot coexist with our collective path, regardless of position or capacity.”

Party president, Nikolas Prodromou, said the party initially relied on information circulating online and avoided immediate action until facts were clarified.

He stated that “after we found out that our candidate was involved, we decided that anyone who does not advocate the principles and values that we advocate automatically places themselves off the ballot.”

Prodromou also indicated he had been unable to speak directly with the candidate, who remains in custody, but had communicated with his family.

According to the party’s communique, the candidate conveyed through relatives that his situation should not “target, burden, or overshadow” the party or other candidates.

The case has drawn attention due to the suspect’s reported involvement in previous public incidents, including a livestock farmers’ protest and a confrontation involving Justice minister Costas Fitiris where he handed his own child before the minister and declaring that he “take him, and feed him then, I cannot put food on the table sir”.

The party reiterated that while it recognises individuals may face “difficult personal and psychological circumstances”, this “does not negate the need for responsibility, self-awareness and respect for institutions and society.”