Police arrested three people overnight on suspicion of offences including theft, conspiracy to commit a misdemeanour and interference in judicial proceedings, authorities said on Monday.

The police said the operations are aimed at preventing serious crime, maintaining public order and enhancing the public’s sense of safety.

During the checks, officers stopped and inspected 201 drivers and 96 passengers, while 47 premises were also inspected in efforts to tackle delinquency, leading to eight reported violations.

Traffic enforcement resulted in 90 reports for various offences, while seven cases of traffic violations are under investigation.

Among the reported offences, 19 concerned speeding. Three vehicles were impounded as part of the checks.

A total of 51 alcohol tests were conducted, resulting in one report, while three drivers tested positive in drug tests.

Police said coordinated operations will continue on a daily basis.