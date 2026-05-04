Deputy Minister of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy Nicodemos Damianou has travelled to the United States for a working visit, aiming to strengthen bilateral relations in innovation and technology.

The deputy ministry confirmed the visit in a post on Monday, stating that the trip forms part of ongoing efforts to deepen cooperation between Cyprus and the United States.

During the visit, Damianou is scheduled to hold contacts with state officials, focusing on expanding collaboration in key sectors linked to digital transformation and technological development.

The visit also includes participation in a roundtable discussion organised by Invest Cyprus in collaboration with fDi Intelligence, the Financial Times’ investment-focused publication, aimed at promoting Cyprus as a modern and reliable business and investment destination.

The initiative reflects Cyprus’ broader strategy to enhance its international profile in innovation and attract high-quality investment, particularly from major global markets such as the United States.

It also underlines the growing importance of technology diplomacy, as countries seek to position themselves competitively within the global digital economy.

The working visit comes at a time when Cyprus is intensifying its outreach to international partners, with a strong focus on innovation-driven growth and economic diversification.

Cyprus-US business ties gain momentum

Indeed, the latest visit builds on a series of recent initiatives aimed at strengthening Cyprus-US relations, particularly in the fields of investment, technology and entrepreneurship.

In April 2026, Cyprus launched the Plug and Play Cyprus Innovation Centre, bringing a Silicon Valley-based platform to the island as part of efforts to position Cyprus as a regional hub for innovation and investment.

The centre connects Cyprus to a global network spanning more than 60 locations, linking start-ups, investors, corporates and innovation partners.

It is expected to support around 60 start-ups and innovative companies through incubation and acceleration programmes, while also creating approximately 500 jobs in the medium term.

The project followed president Nikos Christodoulides’ visit to the United States in April 2025, during which high-level contacts in New York and San Francisco helped lay the groundwork for the initiative.

That visit formed part of a broader effort to attract investment in sectors such as shipping, technology and energy, with a high-level delegation engaging with investors and industry leaders across multiple US cities.

During the mission, Cyprus presented itself as a fast-growing European economy with strong fiscal indicators and a strategic geographic position, bridging Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Invest Cyprus also played a central role in organising targeted engagements with US investment banks, private equity firms and technology companies, including specialised roundtable discussions.

More recently, president Christodoulides announced a continued outward-looking strategy involving business missions to key international markets, including planned engagements in the United States.

These efforts come amid heightened geopolitical uncertainty, reinforcing the importance of proactive economic diplomacy and diversified investment flows.

Together, these developments highlight a sustained push by Cyprus to deepen ties with the United States, leveraging innovation, investment and strategic partnerships to strengthen its position as a regional business hub.