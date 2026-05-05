A collective system to manage tobacco products with filters, in a move aimed at reducing the environmental impact caused by discarded cigarette butts was granted to CPC Rethink Filters Ltd for six years, it announced on Tuesday.

Green Dot Cyprus said the licence was issued on May 4 by Agriculture Minister Maria Panayiotou, under the 2024 regulations on the management of waste from tobacco products with filters.

Under the licence, the company assumes the role of an approved body responsible for managing cigarette filters, with the aim of limiting the environmental damage caused by their uncontrolled disposal.

Green Dot said cigarette butt litter is among the most widespread forms of pollution, affecting both urban and natural environments, including beaches and marine life.

Within this framework, a key objective is to strengthen public environmental awareness through information campaigns and the promotion of responsible practices.

At the same time, plans are underway to develop dedicated collection infrastructure in cooperation with local authorities, with a focus on outdoor spaces.