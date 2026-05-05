The Cyprus Shipping Chamber (CSC) has welcomed the decision of the International Maritime Organisation member states to continue intensive consultations aimed at achieving a global decarbonisation agreement for shipping as soon as possible.

Following the recent 84th session of the Marine Environment Protection Committee held in London between April 27 and May 1, 2026, the chamber issued a statement regarding the future of the industry.

“In an era where international shipping is called upon to manage complex challenges on its path towards decarbonisation, the chamber considers the outcome of the session as a substantial step forward,” the organisation stated.

Given that significant progress has already been made in reducing greenhouse gas emissions through coordinated global action, the chamber emphasised the need for continued focus.

“It is critical that the ongoing discussions remain focused on forming a practical, effective, and globally applicable framework,” the chamber highlighted.

Stakeholders expressed the expectation that all parties involved in the discussions will continue to show the same spirit of cooperation and constructive approach.

“The goal is to achieve a realistic and workable global solution that will ensure a level playing field for international shipping, while at the same time responding to environmental goals,” the chamber stated.

General Manager Alexandros Josephides participated in the work of the session as a member of the Cypriot delegation through the Shipping Deputy Ministry.

The chamber expressed warm thanks and congratulations to the Shipping Deputy Ministry for the “excellent preparation and coordination of both the national mission and the European Union member states”.

Cyprus performed these coordination duties in its capacity as the President of the Council of the EU during the 84th session of the committee.

The chamber further stated that it remains “committed to supporting international efforts for a sustainable and realistic future in global shipping”.

In terms of the IMO session, Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez concluded the meeting by stating that the committee is back on track but must rebuild trust among its members.

Nearly 100 delegations discussed the adoption of mid-term measures to address emissions, known as the IMO Net-Zero Framework, during the week-long summit.

The committee also adopted a resolution condemning attacks on commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz region due to the related risks of marine pollution.

Moreover, a new Emission Control Area was established for the North-East Atlantic, which will introduce stricter limits on nitrogen and sulphur oxides starting in September 2027.

The 2026 Strategy and Action Plan to Address Marine Plastic Litter from Ships was also adopted, reaffirming a goal of zero plastic waste discharges by 2030.

Technical experts are now tasked with developing a mandatory code for the maritime transport of plastic pellets in freight containers.

In addition, the committee agreed in principle to extend an experience-building phase regarding the reduction of underwater radiated noise from shipping until the end of 2028.

Future intersessional meetings are scheduled for September and November to ensure 100 per cent readiness for the next major summit in late 2026.

The chamber maintains that a unified approach is the only way to meet the ambitious environmental targets set by the international community.