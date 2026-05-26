On 10 July, the internationally acclaimed Vision String Quartet takes the stage at the Minthis Music Festival 2026, presenting its bold and dynamic approach to chamber music, with appearances at major international festivals such as the Schleswig-Holstein Musik Festival, inviting audiences to an experience full of energy and immediacy.

Widely regarded as one of the most exciting ensembles of their generation, Vision String Quartet is celebrated for its electrifying performances and innovative approach to the classical repertoire. They have received significant international distinctions, including first prize at the Felix Mendelssohn Bartholdy Hochschulwettbewerb.

Performing entirely from memory, the quartet creates an unusually direct connection with audiences. As one of the few ensembles to adopt this practice, they enhance the sense of immediacy and live communication with the audience. Their programmes move seamlessly between classical masterpieces and their own inventive arrangements, combining technical precision with spontaneity and expressive freedom, while also composing and presenting their own works, expanding the boundaries of chamber music.

The result is a vivid and dynamic interpretative approach that brings new life to the string quartet tradition.

Presented by Pafilia, the company behind the award-winning Minthis resort, and under the creative direction and production of LaimTee Art, whose artistic vision defines the festival’s unique identity, the festival continues to evolve into a meeting point for established international artists and emerging voices. The setting is completed by a venue that blends artistic excellence with refined hospitality and striking natural beauty, offering a high-level aesthetic experience.

The Minthis Music Festival continues to bring together leading international artists and emerging talents in an environment that combines artistic excellence, quality hospitality and the enchanting natural landscape of Minthis, creating an experience that goes beyond the ordinary and makes each evening truly unique.

The Minthis Music Festival 2026 is proudly presented with the support of main sponsor Porsche, alongside valued sponsors Bottles and Cyprus Workation Club.

For ticket reservations, please visit SoldOut Tickets .

Limited tickets available.