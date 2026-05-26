European Affairs Deputy Minister Marilena Raouna on Tuesday hailed the “milestone” agreement reached by the Council of the European Union and the European Parliament that will allow pregnant members of the European Parliament to participate in parliamentary votes by proxy.

“This is another significant milestone for a more inclusive European democracy. Enabling proxy voting for pregnant and new mother MEPs sends a clear message: women should never have to choose between public service and motherhood,” she said.

She added that “our institutions must evolve to support equal participation and reflect the realities of modern life”.

The agreement will allow pregnant MEPs to send proxies to European Parliament votes for up to three months before their baby’s estimated date of birth and then for up to six months after childbirth.

It will become law once the EU’s 27 member states have ratified it.

The European Parliament had passed the change in April, with 616 votes in favour, 24 votes against, and eight abstentions.

While none of the incumbent Cypriot MEPs will be affected by the change, as all six are male, five of the six – Loucas Fourlas and Michalis Hadjipantela of Disy, Geadis Geadi of Elam, Giorgos Georgiou of Akel, and Costas Mavrides of Diko – voted in favour. Fidias Panayiotou did not vote.

At the time, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said that she was “proud” of the parliament for voting in favour of the change.

“It is a big milestone for a more modern and just parliament. No member should lose her right to vote because of becoming a mother. I will continue to work closely with the member states and their parliaments now to ensure a smooth ratification of this amendment … so members can benefit from the changes quickly,” she said.