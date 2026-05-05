Ellinas Finance Public Company Limited on Tuesday announced that its board of directors had decided to extend the issuance period of its Series F Bond and proceed with a second tranche of bonds aimed at strengthening its capital base.

The decision, taken following an earlier resolution dated November 17, 2025, includes the extension of the issuance period and tranches of the Series F Bond until November 15, 2026, subject to the consent of the trustee.

At the same time, the company confirmed the issuance of the second tranche, involving the placement of 45 non-convertible, secured bonds with a total value of €45,000.

The bonds have been issued in accordance with the terms and conditions of the trust agreement signed on November 17, 2025, forming part of the broader Series F programme.

The second tranche carries an annual interest rate of 5 per cent and a duration of five years, reflecting the company’s medium-term financing strategy.

Each bond has a nominal value of €1,000, with the release date set at April 30, 2026 and a maturity date of November 18, 2030.

Interest payments will be made on a year-on-year basis every November 18, in line with the agreed terms.

Following this latest issuance, the aggregate value of the Series F Bond now stands at €385,000, indicating gradual progress in the capital-raising process.

The company clarified that the bonds were offered to a limited number of investors, fewer than 150, through a private placement conducted at the discretion of the board.

This approach reflects a targeted funding strategy, allowing the company to engage selectively with investors while maintaining flexibility in its issuance schedule.

The overall Series F Bond programme has a ceiling of up to €5,000,000, with the possibility of issuing bonds in monthly instalments until the final cut-off date.

The extension of the issuance period provides the company with additional time to complete the fundraising process and optimise market conditions.