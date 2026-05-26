President Nikos Christodoulides on Tuesday said there is no rift between the police chief and the justice minister, dismissing speculation over possible changes to either position.

Speaking on arrival at the Cyprus Theatre Organisation (Thoc) Awards ceremony, Christodoulides was asked about reports of tensions between the police chief and the justice minister, and whether he was considering changes to the police leadership.

“There is no rift and there is no possibility of changing the police chief or the justice minister,” he said.

Asked whether any meeting on the matter had taken place earlier in the day, the president said no.

“No, no meeting took place, but there is absolutely no rift,” he said.