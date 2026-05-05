A German-language film, screened with subtitles in English, lands on Nicosia’s big screen this week, as part of a year-long film series celebrating the diversity of European cinema. The Europe in Cinema programme, presented by the European Union National Institutes for Culture in Cyprus in collaboration with the Friends of Cinema Society, bring movie magic to screens around the island throughout the year.

Within this framework, the Goethe-Institut Cyprus presents the film When Will It Be Again Like It Never Was Before on Wednesday at Pantheon Theatre in Nicosia.

The series features a rich selection of European films spanning a wide range of genres and languages. From powerful dramas to light-hearted comedies, Europe in Cinema offers audiences a multifaceted cinematic journey that reflects Europe’s cultural and social diversity.

The films explore themes that range from key historical moments to contemporary social realities, highlighting the unique perspectives of different European societies. The upcoming film is directed by the award-winning director Sonja Heiss, and is based the bestselling autobiographical novel by Joachim Meyerhoff.

When Will It Be Again Like It Never Was Before is an incredibly funny and deeply moving film, that deals with growing up under unusual circumstances. Joachim is the youngest son of the director of one of Germany’s largest psychiatric hospitals. He spends his childhood and adolescence on the grounds of the hospital, as their family home is located on its premises. To Joachim, the patients are like family. This coming-of-age film is a celebration of life in all its absurdity and fleetingness.

When Will It Be Again Like It Never Was Before

Film screening part of Europe in Cinema. May 6. Pantheon Theatre, Nicosia. 8.30pm. Free admission. German dialogues with English subtitles. Tel: 22-674606. www.goethe.de/cyprus/events