A network of ten meteorological stations to collect crucial data for the development of targeted services for the agricultural sector is being set up in Cyprus, part of a project to facilitate smart irrigation and resilient agriculture in Cyprus, Crete and the Aegean islands.

Digital innovations for islands’ crop water efficiency and resilience, known as Dig.I.Water, aspires to promote the sustainable management of water resources and help agriculture adapt to the effects of climate change.

On Tuesday, Dig.I.Water announced installations in Cyprus are at an advanced stage, strengthening cross-border cooperation between Greece and Cyprus.

An open digital platform, utilising state-of-the-art technology, will provide reliable and specialised information to producers, local authorities and decision-making centres.

Following the establishment of the first meteorological station in Cyprus, the network has entered a “more mature phase”, with ten new stations in key rural areas, namely Evrychou, Saittas, Athalassa, Vavatsina, Tochni, Xylotymbou, Achna, Kiti, Achelia and Argaka.

These local stations will cover different microclimates and agronomical conditions, from coastal to mountainous areas and everything in between.

Kiti is the lowest altitude at 10m and Saittas the highest at 636m.

The data collected will be incorporated into the project’s digital platform, supporting the development of precision services for agriculture and providing accurate information on the weather, the need for irrigation, monitoring the microclimate and evaluating factors affecting the resilience of crops.

In this way, the producers will be able to take educated decisions, limit the waste of water and improve the viability of their agricultural practices.

Dig.I.Water aspires to support drafting policy and advising agriculture on the better management of crops on islands affected by climate changeability.