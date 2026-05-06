Altia to take part in REALTYon Expo 2026 for second year running

Altia announces its participation in this year’s REALTYon Expo, which will take place over May 7-8, 2026 at City of Dreams Mediterranean in Limassol.

Participating for the second consecutive year in this important event for the real-estate market, Altia will be present at booth 21, showcasing its broad and diversified portfolio, which includes residential, commercial and industrial properties as well as land plots across Cyprus.

Altia’s presence at REALTYon Expo 2026 forms part of the company’s consistent strategy to remain close to the market, its partners, investors and prospective buyers, offering meaningful information, practical guidance and access to a wide range of property options.

As part of the exhibition, Demetris Tsiakkis, Head of Business Development and Strategy at Altia, will participate as moderator in the panel discussion titled “Stability, Relocation & New Demand: Why Cyprus Is Attracting International Buyers”. The panel will examine how regional developments, relocation trends and increased international demand are influencing the Cyprus property market. At the same time, it will highlight the reasons why Cyprus continues to attract buyers, families and businesses seeking stability, connectivity and long-term opportunities.

Through its participation in the exhibition and contribution to this discussion, Altia reaffirms its active role in the dialogue on the evolution of Cyprus’ real-estate market, at a time when international demand, the need for stability and new investment priorities are shaping new prospects for the sector.

Visitors to REALTYon Expo 2026 can meet the Altia team at booth 21, learn more about the available property options across Cyprus and receive guidance based on their needs and objectives.

Find more information about Altia and its available properties at: www.altia.com.cy.