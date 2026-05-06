Edek leader Nikos Anastasiou on Wednesday presented his party’s candidates in the Nicosia district, hailing the diversity of their ballot.

“Edek is proud because 25 per cent of our candidates are women, 69 per cent are young people. Edek is not only a historical party, but it is present in the future,” he said.

He added that “this fight is being fought so that we can have a strong presence in parliament and continue to support the public”.

Despite being the party’s leader Anastasiou is not running for election this time around, with polling suggesting that the party could be on course for the worst result in its 56-year-history, and possibly facing an electoral wipeout, losing all its seats in the House.