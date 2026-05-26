The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) council on Tuesday announced the continued presentation of a special financial marking on the bonds of the Cyprus Development Bank Public Company Limited, following the publication of the financial records of the lender.

The regulatory evaluation was prompted by the formal submission and subsequent public disclosure of the annual financial report of the firm for the twelve-month period which concluded on December 31, 2025.

The investment securities issued by the bank are listed on the emerging companies market, which functions as the non-regulated market segment of the local stock exchange.

Market supervisors determined that the corporate bonds will continue to feature a special capital letter S marking across all public trading boards and official price bulletins.

The executive decision to maintain the visual indicator stems directly from a specific emphasis of matter paragraph highlighted by independent auditors within their evaluation.

Typically, an emphasis of matter paragraph is a specific section included in an independent auditor’s report to draw attention to a critical issue that has already been appropriately disclosed or presented within a company’s financial statements.

This mechanism serves to guide the reader to something of such fundamental importance that it is essential to their overall understanding of the financial accounts.

According to the CSE, the accounting scrutiny was raised inside the independent auditors report that evaluated the financial health of the banking group for the financial year ending December 31, 2025.

The CSE clarified that it will actively proceed with the removal of the special capital letter S marker from all trading boards and price sheets once conditions change.

The lifting of the financial notation remains entirely conditional upon the exchange confirming that the underlying factors that led to the imposition of the special marking have been fully resolved.