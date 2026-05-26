A collision between a train and a school bus in the Belgian town of Buggenhout on Tuesday morning killed several people, a source told Reuters.

The accident occurred early on Tuesday at a level-crossing about 1 kilometer from Buggenhout station.

Interior Minister Bernard Quintin said in a post on X that “it is with deep sadness that I learned of the tragic accident that occurred in Buggenhout.” He did not provide further details.

Spokespeople for the Belgian police did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Belgium, where a dense railway network criss-crosses towns and villages, has a history of accidents at level-crossings.

Five people died in such accidents in 2025, railway infrastructure operator Infrabel says on its website, the lowest number recorded since 2020.