'EKO Safe Rider' scheme sees impressive turnout for first of two-day training series

For the 11th consecutive year, EKO is continuing its ‘EKO Safe Rider’ trainings for motorcycle riders, with the aim of enhancing road safety and reducing traffic accidents. Through this initiative, the company is promoting its core message, “We ride responsibly, we choose life”, highlighting the importance of responsible driving and the protection of human life.

The first two-day training took place over April 25-26, 2026, at Moto Pista, attracting an impressive level of participation and strong public interest.

A highlight of the event was the presence of Martin Choy, a true legend of motorsport in the Balkans, with a distinguished career and a strong legacy of achievements. Choy serves as EKO’s official ambassador in Bulgaria, actively participating in initiatives that promote responsible riding and the development of a modern road safety culture.

The training sessions were delivered in collaboration with City’s A.R.T., under the auspices of the Cyprus Motorcyclists Federation (CYMF/KOM), and were based on the training programme of the Greek branch of the California Superbike School for Greece and Cyprus. Certified instructors from City’s A.R.T. provided specialised training on technical riding skills, road behaviour and active safety, with particular emphasis on correcting common riding errors and enhancing the overall riding experience.

All participants received a certificate of attendance and were entered into a prize draw for helmets and protective riding gear.

EKO CEO George Grigoras, hailed the ongoing safety initiative. “At EKO, road safety is not a theoretical commitment, but a daily responsibility translated into action through initiatives such as ‘EKO Safe Rider’,” he noted. “As part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility, we consistently invest in the training of motorcycle riders, as we believe that knowledge and the right mindset can have a meaningful impact on reducing accidents.”

He continued: “The aim of these trainings is not only to improve technical riding skills but, above all, to strengthen responsibility and the conscious choice to comply with traffic regulations. Every rider who leaves the ‘EKO Safe Rider’ programme is better prepared and more aware, contributing in a meaningful way to a safer road environment for all.”

Participant feedback clearly demonstrated that the seminars not only enhance riders’ knowledge and skills, but also contribute significantly to fostering a stronger sense of road awareness. Many participants said the knowledge gained could have helped them avoid incidents they had previously experienced, highlighting the initiative’s practical value and significance.

Upcoming ‘EKO Safe Riders’ trainings

Dates: May 23-24, 2026 | September 19-20, 2026 | October 24-25, 2026,