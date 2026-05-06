The Doers Summit 2026 returns to Limassol, bringing together founders, investors, technology leaders and entrepreneurs from across Europe, the Middle East and North Africa. As a long-standing supporter of the event, Elias Neocleous & Co LLC is pleased to continue its annual participation, this year as a Gold Partner, reaffirming its support of this unique initiative in our city and its ongoing commitment to Cyprus’ growing innovation ecosystem.

Taking place over May 21-22, 2026, this year’s edition of the event promises an inspiring programme with over 150 speakers across four stages, more than 20 side events and independent lounges.

On the first day of the event, we will host a panel discussion titled “Capital on Your Terms: Where Strategy Meets Finance” on the Arcade Stage. The session will unpack the fundraising journey through a mix of ecosystem insight, entrepreneurial experience and legal structuring input, to explore how founders can make the right funding choices while exploring the different funding practices across the US and European markets.

Moderated by our Managing Partner, Elias Neocleous, the panel will bring together experienced members of our firm with strong backgrounds in finance, alongside Oded Lieberman, Angel Investor and Entrepreneur, and Alfredo Gomez Soria, Regional Director EMEA at Plug and Play.

Throughout the Doers Summit 2026, our firm will launch the first-ever Legal Advice Hub – a unique project that will offer attendees the opportunity to book a 15-minute consultation with a specialised lawyer on a range of topics relevant to startups, businesses and operators, providing real-time value to all participants.

As Cyprus advances its ambition to become a leading technology hub, with global platforms such as Plug and Play Tech Centre entering the ecosystem, this is a timely discussion for founders, investors and operators navigating an increasingly complex funding landscape.

The discussion aligns closely with Elias Neocleous & Co LLC’s role as the leading firm of Cyprus lawyers in Southeast Europe and a top-tier provider of legal and advisory services in the region, supporting clients across a wide range of sectors with a particular focus on innovation-driven industries.

We look forward to engaging with the community and contributing to the discussions shaping the future of technology, finance and business.

To learn more about the event, please visit: Doers Summit 2026 website.

For more information, please contact your usual advisor at: Elias Νeocleous & Co LLC.