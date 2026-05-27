The European Central Bank (ECB) published its May 2026 financial stability review on Wednesday, revealing that financial stability vulnerabilities remain elevated as a significant geoeconomic shock unfolds.

According to the ECB, the outlook for the euro area is currently being shaped by geoeconomic stress and major energy supply disruptions, with the ultimate severity and duration of the fallout remaining highly uncertain.

“The current energy supply shock poses upside risks to inflation and downside risks to economic growth,” said the Vice-President of the European Central Bank, Luis de Guindos.

“It could also increase market volatility and challenge debt servicing capacities as financing costs rise in an environment of weaker economic growth,” he added.

Although the global financial system showed remarkable resilience entering 2026, it is now facing a major shock triggered by the war in the Middle East.

This acute stress is being further amplified by persistent uncertainty regarding international cooperation and global trade.

Furthermore, cybersecurity risks and hybrid threats directed at critical infrastructure are rising within this complex geopolitical environment.

Financial markets have been adjusting to these disruptions, but equity valuations remain stretched by historical standards while corporate bond risk premia stay compressed globally.

There is a significant risk that market sentiment could deteriorate, particularly as the downside risks associated with fiscal, geopolitical, and macro-financial developments appear to be underestimated.

Fiscal expansion in this challenging environment could place additional strain on public finances in certain highly indebted euro area countries, potentially leading to a repricing of sovereign risk.

While non-banks have remained resilient, they face substantial risks from broad-based market downturns.

The combination of high portfolio valuations, low liquidity buffers, and concentrated balance sheet exposures increases the risk of forced asset sales that could amplify broader market stress.

Additionally, opaque and interconnected private markets warrant close monitoring due to potential spillover risks, particularly those originating from the United States.

Euro area banks have managed recent bouts of uncertainty effectively, supported by strong profitability and ample capital and liquidity buffers.

However, the reliance on non-bank sources within their funding mix could expose these institutions to liquidity and funding risks if market conditions turn volatile.

Asset quality for banks may deteriorate if macro-financial conditions worsen significantly, especially for firms that are highly sensitive to energy, trade, and interest rates.

These developments could create knock-on effects for households, manifesting through cost-of-living pressures or deteriorating labour market conditions.

To maintain stability, the European Central Bank suggests that macroprudential authorities should retain existing capital buffer requirements and borrower-based measures.

Furthermore, the persistent leverage and liquidity vulnerabilities within the non-bank financial intermediation sector necessitate a comprehensive policy response.

Finally, accelerating progress on the European Union’s savings and investments union is considered essential to support competitiveness and growth while simultaneously safeguarding the financial system.