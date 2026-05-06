Innovative European LIFE Pharma-Detox project, coordinated by Medochemie, under way

With steady progress and growing international recognition, the European project LIFE Pharma-Detox continues to advance under the coordination of Medochemie, setting a new benchmark for pharmaceutical waste management.

As part of the project’s development, a partners’ meeting was held in Catania, hosted by the University of Catania. During the meeting, technical progress was evaluated, ongoing activities were coordinated and the next milestones and deliverables were defined.

The meeting also served as a platform for in-depth technical discussions and strategic alignment, strengthening collaboration among consortium members and ensuring the smooth implementation of the project’s upcoming phases.

The LIFE Pharma-Detox project is a four-year European collaboration involving five partners from four European Union countries and is funded by the LIFE Programme. It combines industrial expertise with the scientific knowledge of leading academic institutions. The consortium includes Medochemie as coordinating partner, Aarhus University, NEVIS – Novel Environmental Solutions S.A., the National Technical University of Athens through its Environmental Science and Technology Unit and the University of Catania.

At the heart of the project is the development and implementation of an innovative pharmaceutical waste treatment system, which has been installed at Medochemie. The system is based on multi-stage processes, utilising advanced oxidation techniques to break down active pharmaceutical ingredients into non-toxic compounds. At the same time, it incorporates a water recycling system, enabling the reuse of approximately 10 cubic metres of water per day in auxiliary applications, significantly reducing fresh water consumption.

The project also places strong emphasis on energy efficiency, as the system operates with full energy autonomy through the use of renewable energy sources, primarily solar power, combined with smart-management mechanisms that optimise consumption and reduce the load on the electricity grid.

LIFE Pharma-Detox aims to treat 5,220 kg of active pharmaceutical substances annually, based on data from Medochemie’s 15 production units. On a European scale, the application of this technology could prevent more than 1,600 kg of pharmaceutical substances from entering aquatic ecosystems each year.

As part of its international outreach, the project was also presented at the Ecomed Expo, where its innovative approach to pharmaceutical liquid waste treatment and its environmental impact were showcased to industry professionals, researchers and institutional stakeholders. Participation in the exhibition boosted the project’s international visibility while also strengthening knowledge exchange and prospects for wider adoption and application.

Medochemie, as project coordinator, was represented by Project Coordinator Dr Christakis Sergides, as well as Charis Stylianou, Vyronas Kourouzides and Andreas Vassiliou.

Through LIFE Pharma-Detox, Medochemie continues to reaffirm its commitment to developing sustainable solutions, actively contributing to the creation of a more modern and environmentally responsible model of pharmaceutical production.