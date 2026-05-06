This year’s fire prevention season has already begun and is expected to be particularly challenging at all levels. In the coming weeks, the risk of fire outbreaks and their rapid spread is set to increase significantly. In response, SupportCY of the Bank of Cyprus is further strengthening its operational capabilities by deploying Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (drones) for fire prevention and early detection purposes, in collaboration with the Cyprus Fire Service.

The use of drones forms part of a broader framework of operational preparedness and risk management, aimed at the continuous monitoring of vulnerable areas, the immediate identification of fire outbreaks and the timely notification of the competent authorities. Through scheduled and coordinated patrols, drones are able to detect fire incidents and provide real-time alerts, ensuring the highest possible level of readiness.

In early 2026, the Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (Drone) Unit of the Bank of Cyprus’ SupportCY Volunteer Corps was established. The unit is equipped with modern drones, experienced and certified operators and the capability to operate and transmit live imagery across Cyprus.

Maximum operational readiness

At the same time, SupportCY is in the final stages of training both new and existing volunteers in fire prevention, response and recovery, in cooperation with the relevant state authorities and, in particular, the Cyprus Fire Service.

Four local and two nationwide readiness exercises have already been conducted, involving all units of the Volunteer Corps, as well as the newly established Helicopter Firefighting Support Unit, which utilises specialised inflatable water tanks to refuel firefighting helicopters.

“In anticipation of a difficult year, SupportCY of the Bank of Cyprus has proceeded with strengthening its operational capacity across Cyprus, always adhering to safety standards and European quality standards for both protective equipment and team resources,” said Head of SupportCY Marios Stavrou.

“In addition, the recent establishment of the Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (Drones) Unit aims to further enhance prevention efforts, in cooperation with the Cyprus Fire Service. Collaboration between state services, volunteers, local authorities and all stakeholders is key to protecting our country from fires.”