The XM Group of Companies proudly participated at the Great Place To Work® For All Summit™, the leading conference that brings together business leaders to highlight workplace culture as a catalyst for business performance.

XM was represented by Dr Stavri Morti, co-CEO of the Group, alongside executives from major international organisations including Delta Air Lines, Hilton, Accenture and Synchrony, among others.

Dr Morti participated in a fireside chat, discussing a range of topics, including her personal journey as a woman in the FinTech sector, leadership in a world of constant change, XM’s successful growth story, as well as key insights and practical lessons drawn from the company’s collaboration with Great Place To Work®.

The Great Place To Work® For All Summit™ represents a premier meeting point for entrepreneurs, CEOs and senior executives from around the world, united by a common goal of strengthening business performance through the power of corporate culture. Through the exchange of high-performance strategies and networking with more than 2,000 professionals, the Summit creates a dynamic ecosystem of ideas, knowledge and inspiration.

Participation in the Great Place To Work® For All Summit™ demonstrates that a company fosters employee engagement and satisfaction, embraces innovation and dynamic growth and drives long-term change both within the workplace and in the lives of its employees. XM’s presence at the Summit was therefore a natural fit, as the global FinTech leader has repeatedly been recognised for its workplace environment in the Best Workplaces™ awards in Cyprus and Greece, securing first place among the largest companies.

In an environment where innovation, continuous development and a strong focus on workplace and inclusive culture through meaningful collaboration and equality take centre stage, XM aligns fully with the three core pillars of the For All Summit™: innovate, connect, lead.

“It is a true honour to represent Cyprus at an international forum focused on leadership and the role of corporate culture,” said XM’s co-CEO. “We firmly believe that organisations which genuinely invest in their people are the ones shaping the future: one that is more sustainable, more innovative and more resilient. This philosophy guides every decision we make and lies at the heart of XM’s journey and growth.”

About XM

Since its establishment in 2009, XM has evolved into a leading force in the global FinTech sector. With offices located in various parts of the world, the XM Group currently employs more than 1,700 professionals with deep industry expertise and extensive experience across different sectors.

XM provides pioneering, reliable and comprehensive trading execution services in more than 30 languages to 20 million clients worldwide.

To learn more about XM and career opportunities within the Group, visit: XM Careers.