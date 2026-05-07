The Minthis Music Festival 2026 opens on July 8, 2026 with a programme of high artistic quality, featuring internationally acclaimed composer and pianist Florian Christl, winner of the German Film Music Award. He will perform alongside his ensemble, with distinguished violinist Niklas Liepe as a special guest artist, signed to Sony Music.

Renowned for his cinematic minimalist style and emotionally resonant compositions, Florian Christl has captivated audiences across Europe with a musical language that bridges classical refinement and a contemporary, atmospheric approach.

Christl has been awarded the German Film Music Award and has presented his work in prestigious venues such as the Konzerthaus Berlin and the Elbphilharmonie Hamburg, solidifying his position on the contemporary European music scene. His works unfold vast sonic landscapes, where delicate piano lines meet rich string orchestrations and expressive harmonies.

For this opening evening, the presence of Niklas Liepe adds a distinctive dynamic, with his intense stage presence and deeply expressive interpretations enriching the overall artistic result. Liepe is a recipient of the ECHO Klassik Award and has appeared on major stages such as Wigmore Hall in London and the Philharmonie Berlin, collaborating with leading orchestras and conductors.

Together with Christl’s ensemble, the concert promises a spellbinding musical journey, intimate yet powerful, reflective yet uplifting.

Exceptional musical experiences, evolving Festival

Set beneath the summer sky at the Minthis Amphitheatre, this opening concert marks an ideal beginning to five nights of exceptional musical experiences at the festival.

Presented by Pafilia, the company behind the award-winning Minthis resort, and under the creative direction and production of LaimTee Art, whose artistic vision defines the Festival’s unique identity, the Festival continues to evolve into a meeting point for established international artists and emerging voices alike. The setting is completed by a venue that blends artistic excellence with refined hospitality and striking natural beauty, offering a truly elevated aesthetic experience.

The Minthis Music Festival continues to bring together leading international artists and rising talents in an environment that combines high-level musical programming, quality hospitality and the unique natural landscape of Minthis.

Book your seat now at: www.soldoutticketbox.com — limited seats available.

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