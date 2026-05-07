Ancoria Bank Running Under The Moon®, the island’s established night-running event, returns on June 12, 2026, with start and end points at the University of Cyprus Sports Centre, inviting the public to a unique experience of running under the moonlight.

This year’s edition marks a new phase, as the gathering is being held with the support of Ancoria Bank, the event’s title sponsor.

The partnership is built on shared values and a common approach to the importance of participation, teamwork and the encouragement of positive social initiatives. Ancoria Bank, as a modern Cypriot banking organisation with a people-centred philosophy, supports initiatives that create meaningful experiences and maintain a direct connection with society and the modern working environment.

With more than 10 years of presence, the Ancoria Bank Running Under The Moon® has established itself as one of the most recognisable night road races in Cyprus, attracting thousands of participants each year. The event is aimed at both experienced runners and individuals of all ages and fitness levels, offering routes that allow everyone to take part in a friendly, well-organised environment.

A key feature of the event is the Corporate Run, which gives companies and organisations the opportunity to participate as teams. The Corporate Run has become a point of reference for strengthening teamwork, collaboration and connections between colleagues through a shared experience outside the conventional work environment.

The Ancoria Bank Running Under The Moon® event combines running with music and entertainment, creating an atmosphere that goes beyond the limits of a traditional road race, providing a vibrant evening experience in the heart of the city. With music, high energy and an after-run party, the event continues to attract those who want to take part in something active, sociable and full of energy.

Registrations are already open, and can be completed at: Running Under The Moon – Nicosia Edition

The organisers invite both the public and companies to take part once again this year in an event that continues to evolve and bring people together through the experience of shared participation.

See you in the moonlight!